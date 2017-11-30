Huntley Christmas Stroll ready to roll on Saturday, Dec. 9

Originally published in the 12/1/17 print edition of Yellowstone County news.

HUNTLEY — A few new stops are on the passport for this year’s Huntley Christmas Stroll.

New sites include the Huntley Project Museum of Irrigated Agriculture and the Valley Baptist Church, across the road from each other at Road 9 and Highway 312.

Valley Baptist Church will stamp passports and offer 10-pound bags of potatoes. For refreshments, the church will offer potato soup.

At the museum, staff will stamp passports. People who come in can tour the museum and view gingerbread houses entered in the contest the museum hosted this year.

Weather permitting, Happy Pappy with Western Romance Company will offer wagon rides in Huntley. Merchants will offer “eats on the streets” and carolers will perform at some locations.

Santa Claus arrives at the Huntley fire station at 2 p.m., where he will visit with children until 4 p.m.

The Huntley passport is published in the Yellowstone County News. People can bring completely filled out passports to the clubhouse at Pryor Creek Golf Club by 4 p.m. Saturday for a chance to win Huntley Bucks prizes in a drawing.

The Golf Cart Pa-Looza completes the day at 5 p.m. This parade features lighted, decorated golf carts on the streets of the golf course.