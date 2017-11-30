Schedule of events for Huntley Christmas Stroll

HUNTLEY — The 18th annual Huntley Christmas Stroll is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — collect signatures on passports at participating Huntley area businesses

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Vendor show at Pryor Creek Golf Club

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Gingerbread house show, Huntley Project Museum

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Party with Santa at Chancey’s Event Center

Noon-3 p.m. — Wagon rides with Western Romance Company, Northern Avenue

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Santa visits the Huntley Fire Hall

4 p.m. — turn in passports at Pryor Creek Golf Club, followed by prize drawings

5 p.m. — Golf Cart Pa-Looza (lighted golf cart parade), Pryor Creek Golf Club