Huntley Project music students prepare for ‘Traditional Christmas’ Extravaganza

WORDEN — The Huntley Project High School music department will present the Christmas Extravaganza on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The “Traditional Christmas” themed event features a roast beef or chicken cordon bleu dinner with musical accompaniment by high school choir and band groups and ensembles.

Tickets for the dinner concert cost $25 — tickets for senior citizens or children 6 or younger cost $20. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, Dec. 1.

Dinner begins at 6 p.m. in the Commons at the school in Worden.

The event involves many students and groups at the school, from creating and completing the decorations to serving the food to performing during the concert. FFA members volunteered to create snowflake centerpieces that will be auctioned off, and a silent auction will take place. Donations are being accepted for the silent auction.

The fundraiser benefits students in the music department, including buying music and other equipment, choir robes and travel expenses for students who are selected for Tri-County Honor Band or Honor Choir.

For more information, contact Jodi Jones, high school and junior high music teacher, at (406) 967-2540, extension 227.