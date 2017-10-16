Celebration of life announced for HP School coach Kurt Kautz

A celebration of life was announced by the Kautz family on Monday in regards to the tragic vehicle accident that happened over the weekend on Interstate 94. The following information was released on behalf of the family of Kurt “Cubby” Kautz of Huntley.

The Kautz family would like to notify the community of Huntley Project, and friends/colleagues of Kurt, that the celebration of Kurt’s life will be held at the Huntley Project School Gymnasium on Friday, October 20th at 11:00 AM.

The doors will open at 10:00 for the community to attend.



Those in attendance are asked to wear Red on Friday and those who have extended wishes and support, but cannot be here in person, can wear HP Red wherever they may be that day to remember Kurt.

The reception is to be held at a location to be determined.