HP enrollment stable, but funding forecast is cloudy

Originally published in the 9/22/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News. by Judy Killen.

WORDEN — The first student counts of the new school year show Huntley Project High School enrollment at 258 students.

That’s down three students from the 261 at this time last year, and still firmly in Class B classification.

Class B is for schools with enrollment between 108 and 306 students.

HP is among the larger Class B schools in the region: using enrollment reported in fall 2016, Shepherd had 250 students. Columbus had 198, Red Lodge had 161 and Roundup had 178 students.

At Monday’s school board meeting, Tim Ley said schools across Class B face similar challenges, including providing services for special education students, recruiting and retaining staff members and maintaining school facilities.

Ley, vice chairman of the school board, is a member of the statewide Class B Caucus.

Similar caucuses exist for Class AA, A and C schools.

Ley said he volunteered for the Class B caucus in 2013 and has been representing HP at that group ever since.

Earlier this year, a survey was mailed out to member schools, and 300 surveys were… Read full story in local newspaper.