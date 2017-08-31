Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office moves this week

Originally published in the 8/25/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office will be in a new home at the end of this week.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release that remodeling projects are nearly complete at the former Payne West Insurance building at 2323 2nd Ave North.

At the end of this week, the office will move there from its current location at 2550 3rd Ave N.

Linder said business operations for the sheriff’s office will move on Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25.

“While there will still be some work to do on the exterior, including signage,” Linder said in the release, “office space and security features have been completed.”

The current Sheriff’s Office, the round building at 2550 3rd Ave N., will continue to do daily business until 3 p.m. Friday Aug. 25. At that time, all business will be moved to the new building.

Patrol operations will not be affected by the move, Linder said, but there may be a delay in messages being relayed and phone calls being returned by office staff during the move. Linder asked that people who have non-essential business requests wait until Monday, Aug. 28.

“The move was necessary,” Linder said, “due to just outgrowing the current location as well as the need to provide space in the courthouse for new District Court judges.”

He said he does not know which offices will move into the round building.