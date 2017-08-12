Iona Stookey joins Montana Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Originally published in the 8/11/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News.

WORDEN — Huntley Project High School volleyball coach Iona Stookey officially joined the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame last week.

Her induction with the Class of 2017 was announced in April.

Stookey, who has coached at the school for 27 years, is also a member of the Montana State University Billings Hall of Fame and was a finalist this year for the volleyball coach of the year award from the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.

Stookey didn’t win that award, but said it went to a coach from Connecticut who was well-deserving, with 1,249 wins and 17 state championships.

"It was an awesome experience," Stookey said of the national