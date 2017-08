Original published in the 8/4/17 print edition of YCN.

WORDEN — A man whose body was pulled from the Yellowstone River near Worden on Monday has been identified as Garrell White, 40 of Wyola.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a release Wednesday afternoon that there is no indication of foul play, but the investigation continues into White’s death and discovery in the river.

He asked … Read full story online by subscribing here online.