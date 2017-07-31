Yellowstone County considers weekly newspapers as option for legal advertising

BILLINGS — County officials are mulling over whether they want to change the publication designated as the official publisher of legal notices for Yellowstone County.

It’s been about three years since County Commissioners designated the Billings Gazette as their publisher of legal notices.

Raising the question last week was Jonathan McNiven, publisher of the Yellowstone County News. In a discussion on Monday, McNiven said he wanted to know if there was any interest by the commissioners in considering other publications and what exactly the criteria would be.

The Yellowstone County News was recently named the legal publication for the City of Billings, wresting the contract from the Billings Times, which had held the contract for a couple of decades.

McNiven said that he believed his company was able to do that by offering a better value. So far, he said, the city has been satisfied with the arrangement.

Commissioners and other county department advisers were …