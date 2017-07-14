Railroad crossing closed, for maitenance

Montana Rail Link issued a Road Closure Notification for Huntley and those passing through that the railroad crossing in Huntley will closed due to maintenance. In a statement issued to the public, the statement read:

Be advised that Northern Ave in Huntley, Montana, will be closed at the railroad grade crossing from Monday July 17th at 8 AM – 5 PM on Friday, July 21st due to railroad crossing replacement.

Detour signs either to Billings through Hwy 312 or through Worden and Ballantine to the Interstate 94 will be in place during the week to inform and redirect traffic.