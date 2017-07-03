Neal McCoy, Chancy Williams, Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers slated for Friday Homesteader Days concert

HOMESTEADER PARK — The Friday night Homesteader Days concert features a veteran country singer and an up-and-coming Wyoming band, along with perennial crowd favorites Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers.

Chancy Williams and the Younger Brothers Band open the show at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5, and food sales start at 6.

Chancey Williams grew up near Moorcroft, Wyoming, on the western edge of the Black Hills. His band now includes five performers, and Williams has earned the distinction of being one of only two people to perform onstage at Cheyenne Frontier Days as well as compete in its rodeo. (The late Chris LeDoux is the other.)

The band promises a “rowdy, racous” mix of original songs and traditional favorites. Dancing is encouraged.

Chancy Williams and the Younger Brothers Band appear at Homesteader Days in the middle of a tour that has them in Wall, South Dakota, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Belle Fourche, South Dakota and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo in Wyoming.

Country artist Neal McCoy, who has had singles on the country charts since the 1990s, will perform at 8:30.

McCoy is known for hits like “The Shake,” “Wink” and “No Doubt About It.” He released a new album, “Neal McCoy’s Favorite Hits,” earlier this year.

McCoy has released fifteen studio albums on various labels, and has released 34 singles to country radio. In 1993, he broke through with the back-to-back No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum-certified album No Doubt About It. His commercial success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album. His single, “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On” charted n the Top 10 in 2005.

In 2013 he released “Pride: A Tribute to Charley Pride,” his long time friend and mentor, who has Montana roots.

McCoy has been on 15 USO Tours around the world.

Chancey Williams will release the highly anticipated album, “Rodeo Cold Beer,” this summer, a follow-up to his Billboard charting album, “Echo.”

The band has shared the stage with dozens of artists, including Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Craig Morgan, Rodney Atkins, Brantley Gilbert, Gary Allan, Trace Adkins, Billy Currington, Craig Campbell, Travis Tritt and Thompson Square.

Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers will close the show, taking the stage around 10:30.