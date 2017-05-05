Catfish Tournament, Yellowstone Challenge switches to Cowboys

Originally published in the Yellowstone County News print edition.

HUNTLEY — An annual catfish tournament next weekend will bring about 60 two-person teams to fish the Yellowstone River.

The Yellowstone Challenge begins Friday, May 12, with a calcutta and social at 6 p.m. at Cowboys Bar on Nahmis Avenue. The fishing tournament begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Anglers will weigh their fish at Cowboys at 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to tournament director Brady Flaten of Glasgow, president of the Montana Catfish Association, entries for the boat-only tournament are limited to 60 two-person teams.

Montana Cats field staff member Jason Flaten started the Yellowstone Challenge in the spring of 2007.

The annual tournament is scheduled for the second weekend of May on the Yellowstone River with headquarters at Huntley. Anglers can fish for catfish from mouth of the Bighorn River near Bighorn, Montana to the Huntley Bridge.

The tournament field has been filled nearly every year.

More information about the tournament is available by email at bradyflaten@montanacats.com. Anglers can obtain an entry form at www.montanacats.com