Three HP teachers headed to New York City Marathon

JayDee Lindeen, left, Mara Beard and Tara Christman run in marathon in 2016. They, along with Ronda Jensen, are training and fundraising to run in the New York City Marathon in November. Their efforts will raise money for the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research. (Courtesy photo)

Originally published in the 5/5/17 print edition of Yellowstone County News. 

Eva Grace Jensen

HUNTLEY PROJECT — Three educators from the Huntley Project School District are teaming up to run the New York City Marathon in a few months to raise money for a foundation that helps people with a rare genetic disease.

JayDee Lindeen, Mara Beard and Tara Christman are hosting a spaghetti dinner and silent auction at the school on Thursday, May 11, the first step toward raising $20,000 by September.

The spaghetti dinner is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on May 11 in the school commons. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. A family of four or more can eat for $25. Silent auction items will be on display. Also that night, the Huntley Project High School will present a concert at 7 p.m., and the silent auction will conclude at the end of the concert.

The women are also planning a movie night fundraiser in Billings, a movie at Rose Park on July 28.

Donations to the Prader-Willi Foundation are tax deductible.

Lindeen, Beard and Christman will join Ronda Jensen to form a four-person team in the New York City Marathon on Nov. 5 — which happens to be Lindeen’s birthday. They are raising money to benefit the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, in honor of Jensen’s 4-year-old daughter, Eva Grace Jensen, who has the genetic disease Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Eva and her family …

