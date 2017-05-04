Steve Erb, Brooke Logan win HP School Board seats

Originally published in the Yellowstone County News 5/5/17 print edition.

HUNTLEY PROJECT — Incumbent Steve Erb and challenger Brooke Logan bested a field of seven candidates for two seats on the Huntley Project School Board in Tuesday’s election.

In the School District 24 race, Erb received 588 votes. Logan received 438 votes. Voters could vote for up to two candidates of the seven in the race.

Jodi Peterson received 318 votes, Rick Rogers received 250 votes, Thomas W. Fox received 174 votes, Chad Sedgwick received 109 votes and Nathan McClenning received 89 votes.

Across Yellowstone County, voter turnout was 49 percent. Voter turnout in the Huntley Project School district was 46 percent.

Erb said Wednesday he’s eager to continue working across several fronts in which the school board is engaged, including an ongoing lawsuit over the high school roof and a facilities plan that addresses problems with drainage on the football field, track, softball field and playground and indoor spaces like classrooms and library.

"I'll get to help with that," Erb said. After nine years, "I wasn't