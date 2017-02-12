Style ~N~ 406 opens in Huntley

Originally published in the print edition of Yellowstone County News – by Judy Killen

HUNTLEY — A new hair salon is open for business on Huntley’s main street.

Shantel Oblander opened Style~N~406 at 114 Northern Avenue. The full-service salon will offer haircuts, styles, colors and other treatments, manicures, pedicures, waxing, skin treatments, facials and tanning.

Also at work at the new salon are Marla Cole and Courtney Oblander.

Shantel has been working at a salon in Lockwood, but when the salon that formerly housed Gloss opened up, she wanted to return to Huntley. The salon is close to her home, to Barkemeyer Park, which she helps operate, and all three women are involved with Huntley Project Schools so the location suited them, she said. Setting up the shop in Huntley lets them “be more involved in the community,” she said. “The girls I work with are all from the community.”

“I do a lot in the community,” Shantel said. “I wanted to be in the community and work.”

The salon will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment.

Appointments can also be made outside those hours by calling 348-3260 and walk-in customers are welcome.

The Oblanders focus mainly on hair, and Courtney specializes in men’s cuts. Cole works on manicures, pedicures, waxing and facials.

Tanning costs $30 for 10 sessions. Five sessions are available for $20 and one session is $5.

Shantel said haircuts and other services will be reasonably priced with special deals on “kid cuts” for the younger set.

“We’re going to have specials,” she said — the first one, valid in February, is $5 off the regular price for any customer who brings in a clipping of this newspaper story.