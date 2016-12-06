Huntley Christmas Stroll Adds new dimensions this year

Rescheduled to Friday Dec. 23 from 2-7pm .

2016 Huntley Christmas Stroll

Don’t’ forget about the 17th Annual Huntley Christmas Stroll coming up on Sat. Dec. 17th in Huntley. This year’s event is sure to surpass last year’s event in that visitors have a lot to look forward to. Passports can be filled out during the day from 10am-5pm and then all visitors, businesses and strollers will meet at the Pryor Creek Golf Clubhouse at 5:30pm for caroling, drawings and then the Golf Cart Pa-Looza!

The Pryor Creek Clubhouse is a new dimension this year in that the whole building has been reserved for visitors, strollers and then community gathering starting at 5:30pm. With both upstairs and downstairs available, the Golf Cart Pa-Looza will also take place at the Clubhouse and grounds. No matter the weather conditions, there will be a warm place to be inside as well as outside this year.

Events during the day from 10am-5pm include filling out your passport (can be picked up from any participating business or cut out of the Yellowstone County News), free yummy food and treats, gingerbread house contest, Craft fair and vender booths, Free wagon rides and Santa’s visit. Wrapping up the day’s events at the Pryor Creek Golf Course Clubhouse starting at 5:30pm, prize drawings at 6pm and finally the Golf Cart Pa-Looza and Parade at the Golf Course Clubhouse.

The following are the details for each event during the day:

Huntley Bucks and Passport Eligibility

14-17 local businesses will be participating in the Huntley Passport this year. Either cut the passport out of the Yellowstone County News or pick up one at a local participating business. Take your passport and visit the participating businesses to receive your stamped passport. Once your passport is filled out and completed, take it to the Pryor Creek Golf Clubhouse to be eligible to win Prizes like 2-$75, 2-$50, and 2-$25 Huntley Bucks to be used at any participating business. A 40-inch flat screen TV, & many gifts & baskets from local businesses will be drawn.

Gingerbread House Contest @ The Gathering Place

This year’s Huntley Christmas Stroll will continue its tradition of the gingerbread house contest with a new twist. There will be 2 age groups for the 2016 contest: 12 and younger, 13 and over. Here are the rules:

Complete a house of your choosing. Store bought kits or homemade houses are eligible. If you cannot find a kit we will provide you one for $10. All completed houses must be delivered to The Gathering Place by 5pm Dec. 16th. They will then be on display for the Dec. 17th Christmas Stroll. Winners will be selected by vote of stroller participants. Voting will end at 5:00pm Dec. 17th and winners will be announced at 6pm at Pryor Creek Golf Clubhouse. 12 and under winner will get a pizza party for themselves and 10 friends provided by the Gathering Place valued up to $100. 13 and over winner will receive a $75 gift card to R&R Trading.

Craft Fair and Vendor Booths at Clubhouse

The Vendor Show will run from 10-6pm at the Pryor Creek Golf Course, vendors will be upstairs and downstairs. We have 30 businesses ranging from jewelry, boutique clothing/accessories, handmade crafts, photography, bakery goods and health and wellness. Call Andrea Drinkwalter at 690-4533 to reserve a space.

Free Wagon Rides

There will be free wagon rides available for Christmas strollers along Huntley’s Main Street from noon-4pm. Happy Pappy with Western Romance Company will be providing wagon rides with their mule-drawn team and Boyd McMillan with Wild West Yellowstone Rodeo also providing another team of draft horses for another authentic wagon rides. Bring the Family, kids and enjoy some outdoor Christmas time adventure with family and friends. (Weather permitting of course)

Santa Visits Huntley Fire Station

Santa will be visiting the community from 3:30pm-5pm at the Huntley Fire Station. Bring the kids and family and get your family Christmas Card picture while enjoying treats and gifts at the Huntley Fire Station.

HP Museum 10-Gun Raffle Drawing

The Huntley Project Museum of Irrigated Agriculture will be finishing their yearlong fundraiser in a 10-gun raffle at 3pm at the Museum. They have 10 different guns that they have been selling during the year as a fundraiser and a way to get others visiting the museum during the year. Check out the Museum and get your passport signed as they are also on the Huntley Christmas Stroll Passport.

Christmas Caroling Program

Each local church is encouraged to have a choir or group to sing one Christmas song of their choice as a music program from about 5:30-6pm at the Pryor Creek Clubhouse. After the different groups perform their musical numbers, everybody, kids and parents will sing two or three songs that everyone knows together while gifts, passport prizes and drawings are being prepared immediately after at 6pm. Call Jonathan McNiven @ 672-5941 to participate.

2nd Annual Golf Cart Pa-Looza

Anyone can enter!!! All local businesses and individual groups are encouraged to participate; it is a great way to promote yourself! It is a $25 entry fee with a $100 cash prize (3 judges are provided by the Golf Course) and a People’s Choice Award will also be given out, winning a swag basket. After $100 is awarded, left over money will be donated to Barkemeyer Park Playground Fund. Call Andrea Drinkwalter at 690-4533 to reserve a golf cart and to enter. Carts must be decorated and ready to go by 6:15pm. Winners will be announced after the golf cart parade around the residential streets by the clubhouse.

So bring the kids, family, neighbors and friends to celebrate a big day of events that the Huntley community and businesses have put together to give back to the community as a thank you for your support throughout the year.

We’ve even invited some important elected officials whom have accepted the special invite to participate. County Commissioners to State Senators and Representatives will be in attendance as well.

See you at the Huntley Christmas Stroll.

Huntley Christmas Stroll Events Schedule

10-5pm – Fill out your Passports and enjoy eats on the streets at each participating business.

10-6pm – Vendor & Craft fair at the Pryor Creek Golf Clubhouse.

10-5pm – Gingerbread House Contest @ The Gathering Place

12-4pm – Free Wagon Rides in downtown Huntley (Weather permitting).

3:00pm – Huntley Project Museum 10-gun raffle drawing @ HP Museum

3:30-5pm – Santa Claus visits @ Huntley Fire Station

5:30-6:00pm – Community Christmas Caroling program @ Pryor Creek Clubhouse

6:00 pm –Passport Drawings and Prizes Giveaway @ Pryor Creek Golf Clubhouse

6:30pm – Golf Cart Pa-Looza at Pryor Creek Golf Clubhouse