Holiday spirit fills Worden streets for record strollers

WORDEN — An early dose of holiday spirit drew record numbers out on the town Friday night for the Worden Christmas Stroll.

Linda Holmes, one of the event organizers, said an estimated 450 people attended the annual event, a number based in part on the 397 passports that people filled out and turned in for a chance to win prizes.

“There’s also some who don’t turn in passports,” Holmes said.

The weather may have encouraged some people to come to the Stroll, she said. The events includes walking up and down Main Street and other parts of Worden, collecting signatures on passports and sampling food and beverages.

“We had good weather, so that helped,” she said. It seemed like everyone she heard from had fun.

“The comments that we heard were all good,” she said.

It was a busy night for Santa Claus, who visited with children from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Worden VFW Hall.

“He got there early and stayed late,” Holmes said.

She thinks the Worden Christmas Stroll is becoming a tradition for many.

“Everybody’s gotten to know that it’s the first Friday” in December, she said. And the night had few sporting events or other conflicts, which helps free up time for people to come out, she said.