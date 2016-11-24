Worden merchants prepare for annual Christmas stroll

WORDEN — Worden kicks off the holiday season with its annual Christmas Stroll.

This year’s stroll is Friday, Dec. 2. Strollers may visit downtown merchants for refreshments and have their passports signed from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Linda Holmes of the Worden Community Club said the popular event has drawn as many as 400 people into town for the evening.

Anyone who completes a passport can enter it in a drawing. Adults can win numerous prizes and a grand prize of $100 in Santa Bucks to be spent at Worden businesses. Children are entered in a separate drawing for prizes. The drawing begins at 7:30 at the VFW Hall on Main Street.

While people gather signatures on their passports, they can also enjoy the holiday decorations at each site and vote for their favorites on their passports. Holmes said the winner of that people’s choice award will take home $50 in Santa Bucks.

Santa will be at the VFW from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. During the evening, the VFW Hall will be open for vendors and a craft show.